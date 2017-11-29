Ludhiana MC approves Rs 5-lakh relief for families of factory fire heroes

A meeting of the technical advisory committee of the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) on Tuesday approved a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the families of six firemen, who were killed after the five-storey building of Gola Plastic Factory collapsed at Mushtaq Ganj on November 20.

The state government had earlier announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh, with equal contributions from the local bodies department and Chief Minister Relief fund. The local bodies department supervises and controls the functioning of all municipal corporations in the state.

Sub-fire officers Rajinder Sharma, Sumohan Gill and Raj Kumar, leading firemen Puran Singh and Manohar Lal, firemen Rajan Singh, Vishal Kumar, Manpreet Singh and Sukhdev, besides Laxman Dravid, chief sanitary inspector, Pathankot, were killed in the blaze that also left seven civilians dead. Bodies of Manohar Lal, Sukhdev and Manpreet were never found in the rubble, even as the administration called off the search operation on Sunday.

Municipal secretary Surinder Pal Singh said with the proposal being approved, cheques for the compensation will be handed over to the families of the six firemen, whose bodies were recovered, in a day or two. “The release of gratuity to the families has also been approved by the nine-member technical advisory committee today,” he added.

During the meeting, it was also decided that as a tribute to the nine firemen and the chief sanitary inspector from Pathankot, the Ludhiana MC will install their photographs at the meeting hall of the Zone-A MC office.

“Though bodies of only six firemen were recovered, photographs of all nine firemen will be installed at the meeting hall to keep their memory alive,” Singh said.

Longer wait for kin of missing firemen

Families of firemen Manohar Lal, Sukhdev and Manpreet, whose bodies were not found in the building’s debris, will have to wait for the compensation for now.

An MC official said they will initiate the process of compensation for these families after receiving the three firemen’s death declaration from the police. Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, central) Mandeep Singh said the police had completed all formalities to declare the missing firemen dead, including recording statements of the aggrieved families and fire officers, adding that the investigation report will be sent to the MC soon.