Ludhiana murder: Police say teen killed 9-yr-old boy, drank his blood, ate his flesh

The police on Friday arrested a teenaged boy, a student of Class 8, for the cold-blooded murder of nine-year-old Deepu in Karnail Singh Nagar of Dugri area here. As per the police, the accused has confessed that he killed the boy on Tuesday to eat victim’s flesh.

The accused, 16-year-old neighbour and distant relative of the victim, reportedly told the police that he ate flesh from the victim’s thigh and also drank his blood after he committed the crime. The boy’s body was found in six pieces crammed in a sack lying at a vacant plot.

He reportedly also told the police that he removed the victim’s heart from his body and threw it on the premises of his Holy Heart Senior Secondary School, Mata Nagar, with a view to bring a bad name to the school. As per the police, the teenager said he did so as he never liked going to school. The police have recovered the heart from the school compound.

The cops said the accused has some psychiatric problem and liked to eat raw meat. They said his parents told them that he used bite his own hands sometimes.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, investigation) Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said as the victim’s body was cut into pieces, the police earlier suspected it to be a case of human sacrifice.

“We scanned CCTV cameras installed in the area. In the available footage, we saw the accused taking away Deepu with him. We traced the accused and nabbed him,” he said.

“The accused said he lured Deepu with a kite string and took him to his house on January 17. His parents were not present at home at that time. He strangulated Deepu to death,” the DCP added.

The accused then cut the victim’s body into pieces, washed them in the bathroom before putting these in a sack that he left at a vacant plot, around 50 metre away from the deceased’s residence.

The DCP said the accused had also planned to demand ransom from Deepu’s family, but dropped the plan later.

