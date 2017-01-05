Ludhiana police launches ‘Life Saver’ device for two-wheelers

The Ludhiana police on Wednesday launched a device- ‘Life Saver’, for two-wheeler riders, which will act as a protective device to save them from injuries caused by banned plastic kite string. The police have announced to install 500 devices on two-wheelers for free. The police will also educate people about the device near the roundabouts as well.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Dhruman Nimbale said the device, which looks like a steel wire, was earlier launched in Gujarat after a large number of mishaps happended due to the plastic kite string.

The police have procured 500 pieces of the device from Gujarat at a cost of ₹120 per piece. The DCP added that it will cost less if a local industry starts manufacturing it in Ludhiana.

The device will be fitted on the handle of a two-wheeler, making a security wall in front of the rider. The wall will stop the plastic string from entangling with the throat or face of the rider, which will minimise the chances of a mishap.

The DCP said, as Life Saver device is a safety gear, the police will write to state transport commission for giving permission to two-wheeler drivers to install it so that the police of transport department of the other cities may not issue challan to them for installing it as it will result in slight modification of the vehicle.