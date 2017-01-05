 Ludhiana police launches ‘Life Saver’ device for two-wheelers | punjab$ludhiana | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 05, 2017-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Ludhiana police launches ‘Life Saver’ device for two-wheelers

punjab Updated: Jan 05, 2017 16:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustann Times, Ludhiana
Highlight Story

DCP Dhruman Nimbale displaying the device in Ludhiana on Wednesday (HT Photo)

The Ludhiana police on Wednesday launched a device- ‘Life Saver’, for two-wheeler riders, which will act as a protective device to save them from injuries caused by banned plastic kite string. The police have announced to install 500 devices on two-wheelers for free. The police will also educate people about the device near the roundabouts as well.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Dhruman Nimbale said the device, which looks like a steel wire, was earlier launched in Gujarat after a large number of mishaps happended due to the plastic kite string.

The police have procured 500 pieces of the device from Gujarat at a cost of ₹120 per piece. The DCP added that it will cost less if a local industry starts manufacturing it in Ludhiana.

The device will be fitted on the handle of a two-wheeler, making a security wall in front of the rider. The wall will stop the plastic string from entangling with the throat or face of the rider, which will minimise the chances of a mishap.

The DCP said, as Life Saver device is a safety gear, the police will write to state transport commission for giving permission to two-wheeler drivers to install it so that the police of transport department of the other cities may not issue challan to them for installing it as it will result in slight modification of the vehicle.

tags

more from punjab

Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<