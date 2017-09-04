Ludhiana: Rape accused, his mother thrash victim for making a complaint

A 21-year-old youth of Dakha sub-division allegedly thrashed a 17-year-old girl of his village after she lodged a rape complaint against him before a local panchayat.

As per information, the accused, who is the girl’s neighbour had befriended her about a year ago. She alleged that the accused established physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage and also clicked some lewd pictures of her.

In her complaint, the victim said that when she asked the accused to marry her, he refused and also threatened to upload her pictures on social media if she told anyone about their relationship.

The victim then complained to the panchayat, which summoned the accused. Infuriated over the complaint, the accused along with his mother barged into her house and thrashed the victim on Sunday.

On the complaint of the victim, the Mullanpur Dakha police have booked Pardeep Sharma alias Peeta of Dakha and his mother Shammi Bala under Sections 376 (rape), 341 (illegal restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Sub-inspector Kulwant Kaur, who is investigating the case said, following the victim’s complaint, the police immediately lodged an FIR and launched a manhunt for the two accused.

The victim added that she made a complaint against the accused before the Panchayat.

