Ludhiana shuttler, Lakhwinder Singh, all set for US senior Badminton Championship

Bringing laurels to Ludhiana, a city based master shuttler Lakhwinder Singh is all geared up to participate in the US Senior Badminton Championship to be held in Miami, Florida, in January 2017.

At present, 37-year-old Singh holds second rank among Punjab Men Singles and third rank in the country among the shuttlers in ‘35 above’ age category.

Among his recent achievements, Singh won the Indian Master Badminton League held in Tripura in September while playing for Delhi Wristy.

He has also bagged gold medal during the Crown WCBF Australia Badminton Championship in 30+ doubles, held in Sydney in June and represented India in World Badminton Championship held in Sweden, last year.

Working as manager in Power Club at Punjab State Power Corporation Limited, Singh has won four gold medals, among singles, in a row in All India Inter-State Electricity Board’s tournament 2016.

Playing since the last 11 years, Singh devotes three hours in the morning and three in the evening daily for the badminton practice at Guru Nanak Stadium.

Singh said that with motivation from chief engineer, PSPCL, and with the support of city residents, he is not only able to participate in international and national events but always makes a mark.

After this championship, Singh will also prepare for World’s Master Badminton Championship to be held in New Zealand in February.