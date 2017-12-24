Ludhiana: Suspecting infidelity, man slits wife’s throat in sleep

A man allegedly slit the throat of his wife in her sleep suspecting her of having an illicit relationship, in Sahnewal area of Ludhiana in the wee hours of Sunday.

After committing the crime, Jatinder Kumar informed his father-in-law Vinod Kumar, a resident of Dashmesh Market in Amritsar, on phone that he had murdered his wife Anjali Tiwari (28).

Vinod alerted the Ludhiana police who reached the spot and initiated investigation in the matter. They took the victim’s body to the civil hospital for postmortem.

Anjali was a dancer and used to perform at religious and marriage functions.

Vinod Kumar told the police that his daughter was married to Jatinder around 10 years ago and the couple has two sons aged eight and five.

He said Jatinder suspected Anjali of having an extramarital affair with Baljit Singh of Pandori and used to thrash her over this. Due to her strained relation with Jatinder, Anjali had started living in her parental house in Amritsar, he said.

Anjali came to her husband’s house on Saturday to take away her belongings, he said.

The police have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) against Jatinder on the complaint of his father-in-law.

Sahnewal station house officer (SHO) inspector Surinder Pal Singh said the accused is believed to have fled to Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh. A police team has been dispatched to Allahabad to arrest him.