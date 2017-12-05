Ludhiana: Two railway officials suspended after ‘extra cash’ found from reservation counter

Two railway officials were suspended during a surprise inspection on Sunday night after ‘extra cash’ was found from the unreserved railway counter at the Ludhiana Railway station.

Monu Luthra, senior railway officer from Ferozepur division, found irregularities from the counter of head booking clerk Sarwan Singh who was deployed at the unreserved ticket booking counter.

Luthra said he has suspended Sarwan Singh and chief booking supervisor Puneet Behl. “Two days prior as well, I had visited the unreserved booking counters and found some irregularities. I had asked Behl to rectify the situation and to keep a check on his staff but he failed. So, he has also been suspended,” Luthra said.

Three ticket booking counters shut down

In addition, as many as three Jan Sadharan Ticket Booking Seva (JTBS) counters, located near to the city railway station, were shut down after the employees at the counter were found overcharging the passengers. The counters that were closed are counter number 81, registered in the name of Pooja Ghai, and counter numbers 83 and 79 registered in the name of Prakash Kumar.

Ghai and Kumar are private agents on whose name the counters were being operated.

What is ‘extra cash’?

Every ticket booking clerk before starting work submits their personal cash and is collected after they leave from the duty. While working at the counter, booking clerk collects money from the passengers against issuing of the tickets. When the cash present at the counter is more than the total amount generated from the sale of tickets being shown on the computer, this difference is called extra cash’ and this happens due to overcharging.

Overcharging cases reported earlier

It has been reported several times that the railway employees at unreserved ticket booking counters are overcharging the passengers.

During earlier checks conducted by the HT team, several passengers were found being fleeced by the ticket booking clerks. In April this year, commercial inspector conducted a check at the booking counters on the orders of Rajneesh Srivastava, DCM, and found extra cash. The chargesheet was issued to 13 employees for the same.