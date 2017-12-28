Ludhiana woman who killed mother-in-law with help of son, paramour arrested

Two days after a 45-year-old woman lodged a murder case against her sister-in-law (brother’s wife), nephew and the sister-in law’s paramour, for killing her mother seven years ago, the police arrested the three accused on Wednesday.

The complainant, Rachhpal Kaur, 45, had alleged that Rajwinder Kaur, 45 of Mundiyan, along with her son Jaspreet Singh, 24 and her paramour Surinder Singh alias Kaka alias Chopra of Hathoor of Jagraon, disposed off the body of her mother, Harminder Kaur, 65, after killing her seven years ago.

Police said the accused confessed to the crime and also gave them information about the car that was used for disposing off the body, which has been recovered by the police.

The police had registered a case under Sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), 177 (furnishing false information) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused at Jamalpur police station.

Rachhpal of Ghaloti village of Payal said that after the death of her brother Karamjit Singh in 2010, her mother Harminder Kaur, 65, was living with her sister-in-law Rajwinder Kaur in Mundiyan.

She said her mother went missing under mysterious circumstances on December 5, 2010 and Rajwinder told her that her mother had gone somewhere on her own and did not return. Rajwinder had also filed a missing complaint at Jalampur police station on May 8, 2011, after failing to find Harminder, she said.

She added that meanwhile, Rajwinder had developed illicit relations with Surinder, who was a tenant at their house. Rachhpal further said that her mother had come to know about the illicit relation between Rajwinder and Surinder and raised objection following which, Rajwinder, with help of her son and paramour murdered her and disposed off the dead body.

The complainant also alleged that her mother had seen Rajwinder in an objectionable position with Surinder.

Inspector Rajesh Sharma, in-charge at CIA staff-2 said the accused confessed to the crime during interrogation and revealed that the accused had strangulated Harminder to death with a dupatta on December 4, 2010. They then carried the dead body in a car and dumped in canal near Katani Kalana, the inspector said.

He further said that they have also sounded all police stations around the canal and asked them to inform them if they had fished out a dead body of an elderly woman in 2010 or 2011.

Further, Jaspreet and Surinder are already facing trial in several criminal cases of snatchings and vehicle lifting.