Luxury on wheels: Humsafar Express passengers hail facilities on board

With comfortable seats, air-conditioned coaches, bio-toilets, facility to heat food and keep in refrigerating box, the inaugural special Humsafar Express (02706), has it all, said passengers.

Starting point being Jammu Tawi railway station, the passengers shared their travel experiences at Ludhiana railway station before the train departed from here on Sunday morning on its return trip to Tirupati. As many as 16 passengers from the Ludhiana boarded this luxury train on Sunday after its stop at the city station at around 10.50am.

However, passengers were not aware of this luxury train when they got their seats reserved.

While talking to HT, passengers said they have never travelled in such trains. “I am 62 and it is for the first time I got the chance to travel in the luxury train. The distance I travelled till now has been amazing,” said Lalta Jambal who was travelling from Jammu to Delhi.

Another passenger Joginder Singh (27), who boarded the train from Ludhiana for Secunderabad said, “I did not know that I will travel in this train. I went to the reservation centre and asked for a seat to Secunderabad and luckily got my seat booked in this train.It has an attractive look and I hope that I will experience a delightful journey”, he added.

Pooja Yadav (21), said it is good that such luxury train has been started in the region but now it is up to the public to ensure that the train’s facilities continue to be in top condition.

“I have read about incidents of theft of headphones and miscreants broke window pane of the newly inaugurated Tejas Express. I want the public to maintain the level of facilities they are receiving,” she said.

About the train

The Humsafar Express will start its regular run from June 27 from Tirupati. It is a weekly train that will run on every Tuesday from Tirupati and will reach Jammu Tawi on Thursday. Then on every Friday it will depart from Jammu Tawi and will reach Tirupati on Sunday.