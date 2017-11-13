Major eateries fail quality test in Tarn Taran district

In past 20 months, 208 food samples have failed quality test in Tarn Taran district. Of these, 80 samples were found to be of sub-standard quality.

Civil surgeon Dr Samsher Singh said, “The state food analysts have declared these 208 samples unsafe for human consumption.”

According to a report of assistant commissioner of food-cum-designated officer of food safety, Tarn Taran, Gurpreet Singh Pannu, 664 samples of different food items were taken from eateries in the district from January 2016 to September 2017.

The samples were collected from bakeries, dairies, confectionary shops, grocery shops, restaurants and dhabas of the district and sent for a lab test to check quality parameters.

As per the report, 16 of 208 failed samples were found uneatable and injurious to the human health.

According to the report, Sun Star restaurant in Tarn Taran, Gyani Sweets Fatehabad, Popular Bakery in Bhikhiwind, Raj Sweets in Tarn Taran, Right price shop in Goindwal Sahib, Lal Chand Ice-cream factory in Amarkot, Softy corner on Sarhali road Tarn Taran, Pardhan Sweets in Tarn Taran, Fancy Sweet Shop in Tarn Taran, Harbhajan Sweet Shop in Kadgill village, Nanak Sweet Shop in Daburji village and Gill Sweet Shop in Daburji are some of the famous food points, samples of which were found not suitable for consumption by humans.

Dr Samsher Singh said, “We have been carrying out regular raids at eateries in the district, including majority of cold storage units. We also raided many manufacturing units and factories but none of them were found to be storing spurious khoya or other milk products. However, our personnel and class IV employees have been deputed at key places and we shall act on any tip-off regarding any such unit which we receive in the coming days.”

Harikrishan Arora, a social activist, said the eatery points, food samples of which were failed, should be sealed forthwith, for they were playing with the lives of people.

However, the civil surgeon said that under the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSSA), there were provisions of heavy fine and imprisonment if a person was found selling or manufacturing substandard food items.