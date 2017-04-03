Video: Major fire at PSTCL sub-centre in Jalandhar

Fire broke out at the Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited substation, just a kilometre away from the Indian Oil Corporation depot, in Jalandhar on Monday.

The fire that started from scrap material around 1.40pm spread to drums containing inflammable power oil, leading to low-intensity blasts. More than 30 fire tenders of the civic body, oil companies and defence forces took four hours to douse the flames.

Power to industrial areas was snapped due to the blaze. It was restored around 7pm.

No one was injured; financial loss is expected to be in lakhs of rupees.