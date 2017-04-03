 Video: Major fire at PSTCL sub-centre in Jalandhar | punjab | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 05, 2017-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Video: Major fire at PSTCL sub-centre in Jalandhar

punjab Updated: Apr 04, 2017 09:26 IST
HT Correspondent
PSPCL

A huge cloud of smoke after fire engulfed PSTCL office in Pathankot Chowk area, in Jalandhar on Monday.(Pardeep Pandit/HT )

Fire broke out at the Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited substation, just a kilometre away from the Indian Oil Corporation depot, in Jalandhar on Monday.

The fire that started from scrap material around 1.40pm spread to drums containing inflammable power oil, leading to low-intensity blasts. More than 30 fire tenders of the civic body, oil companies and defence forces took four hours to douse the flames.

Power to industrial areas was snapped due to the blaze. It was restored around 7pm.

No one was injured; financial loss is expected to be in lakhs of rupees.

tags

more from punjab

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you