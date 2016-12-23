Major shakeup in Punjab Police: Over 50 police officers shifted, new SSPs posted in 12 districts

Ahead of the impending poll code, the Punjab government on Thursday night posted new senior superintendents of police (SSPs) in 12 districts in a major reshuffle involving over 50 police officers.

Among the SSPs shifted to other districts are Snehdeep Sharma (Taran Taran), Jagadale Nilambari Vijay (SSP), Rachhpal Singh (Ferozepur), Inderbir Singh (Sangrur), Manmohan Kumar (Batala), Sukhminder Singh (Jalandhar rural), Gurpreet Singh Bhullar (Fatehgarh Sahib), Kuldeep Singh (SAS Nagar), Harcharan Singh Bhullar (Hoshiarpur), Gurpreet Singh Toor (Moga), Surjit Singh (Fazilka), and Gursharandeep Singh (Barnala).

Meanwhile, Charanjit Singh was posted as SP Abohar, Kanwardeep Kaur as SP (headquarters) Fazilka and Bhagirath Singh Meena as ADCP (crime), Amritsar.

Among the SSPs transferred to other posts, Pathankot SSP Rakesh Kaushal has been posted as commandant of 4th Commando Battalion, Mohali; Fazilka SSP Narinder Bhargva has been posted in vigilance bureau, Ludhiana; Batala SSP Diljinder Singh goes as commandant, PAP, Jalandhar; SSP Ferozepur Ravinder Kumar will be AIG in VB Chandigarh; Sangrur SSP Pritpal Singh Thind has been posted as commandant, Bhadurgarh, Patiala; Jalandhar Rural SSP Harmohan Singh goes as joint director, crime VB, Chandigarh.

POSTINGS OF IG-RANK COPS

IG Arun Pal Singh has been posted as (IG, PAP, Jalandhar), Balkar Singh (IG crime), Gurinder Singh Dhillon (IG, railways), Mohnish Chawla (IG, traffic).

After being promoted, Surinderpal Singh Parmar was posted as (IG, Phillaur), Amar Singh Chahal (IG, IRB, Patiala), Jatinder Singh Aulakh (IG, CP, Ludhiana), Mukhwinder Chinna (IG, security).

POSTING OF DIG RANK COPS

Jaskaran Singh has been posted as DIG, Patiala range; Chandigarh SSP Sukhchain Singh as DIG, Ferozepur range, and Ranbir Singh Khatra posted as DIG, special protection unit.