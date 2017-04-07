Maldivian student commits suicide in Phagwara

A Maldivian student allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his rented accommodation here, police said on Friday.

Ahmed Hussain (33) was a post graduate student at Lovely Professional University (LPU) and was resident at Santokhpura Mohalla, SHO Bharat Masih Ladhar said.

Reasons are unknown at the moment as the suicide note obtained was written in Maldivian.

The SHO said that his family members have been informed and the body is kept at the mortuary of the Civil hospital.

“We are informing the Embassy of Maldives, New Delhi, regarding the issue”, he said.

“The post-mortem examination will be conducted only after the parents of the deceased reach here,” he added.