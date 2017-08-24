Malwa panchayat members flock Salabatpura dera

Panchayat representatives from the Malwa region on Wednesday flocked the Dera Sacha Sauda Punjab headquarters at Salabatpura to express solidarity with dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

Representatives of over 60 panchayats from Bathinda, Mansa, Muktsar, Faridkot and Ludhiana visited the Salabatpura dera amid deployment of heavy security force.

Thousands of dera followers from the region have already reached the Sector-23 “Naam Charcha Ghar” (congregation centre) in Panchkula to show their solidarity with the sect chief, who has been asked to appear in person in the special CBI court on Friday in a sexual exploitation case.

In-charge of the Salabatpura dera Jora Singh said the panchayat representatives expressed their solidarity with the dera and promised to maintain peace and calm in their respective panchayats.

In Barnala, deputy commissioner Ghanshyam Thori has ordered closure of arms shops from August 25 to 27 to maintain law and order in the district.

POLICE, PARAMILITARY FORCES HOLD FLAG MARCH

Punjab Police and paramilitary personnel held a flag march in Bathinda on Wednesday. Bathinda senior superintendent of police Navin Singla and deputy commissioner Diprava Lakra inspected the security arrangements. A flag march was also taken out in Salabatpura.

BAN ON USE OF WIRELESS SYSTEM

The district administration has imposed a complete ban on use of wireless system from August 23 to 31. Additional district magistrate Shena Aggarwal said the orders have been passed to maintain law and order in the district. The orders are not applicable on Punjab Police, army, Home Guards, Railway Protection Force, NDRF, CRPF, other forces and the government officials who carry wireless sets with them,” she said.

Buses of Pepsu Road Transporter Corporation from Bathinda will not ply on August 25, said PRTC general manager (Bathinda depot) Suridner Singh.