Man accused of killing three siblings in cold blood sent to six-day police remand

Jagdeep Malik , accused of killing his cousin brother Sonu Malik’s three children at the latter’s behest, was sent to six day police remand by the sub-divisional court , Pehowa, on Wednesday though the police had sought seven-day remand.

The police are yet to recover the car and weapon used to commit the crime. Sonu Malik is still being interrogated.

The post-mortem of Simran (8) and Samar (3) was conducted at the general hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, on Wednesday. Post-mortem of their elder brother Sameer (11) was completed yesterday. “Cause of death for all three children is bullet injury to the head,” a senior doctor at the Sector 6 hospital said.

Sonu Malik (File Photo)

Jagdeep allegedly shot dead his two nephews and a niece at point-black range and dumped their bodies in Panchkula’s Morni forest on the behest of their father, police said on Tuesday. The family belongs to Sarsa village in Pehowa block of Kurukshetra district. The crime took place on Sunday while the bodies were recovered on Tuesday morning.

Although police have not revealed the motive, Sonu’s father, Jeeta Malik, said his son had an extramarital affair, and insisted that it was the reason behind the murder. The children’s mother and grandmother are still not aware of the murder.