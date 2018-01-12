Man arrested for raping differently-abled woman in Jalandhar

A 21-year-old differently-abled woman was allegedly raped by a 29-year-old man on Thursday.

The accused, Humrees Kumar of Pasla village near Goraya, was arrested on Friday after the victim’s family filed a case against him. The accused allegedly committed the crime when the woman, who is hearing and speech impaired, was alone in her house.

“When we came back from Phagwara after attending a marriage function at 5pm, I found the door of our house locked from inside. When my son tried to break open the door, the accused fled,” the victim’s father said in police complaint.

He said they found his daughter crying in a naked condition and she explained what had happened to her through gestures. They took her to hospital and a preliminary examination revealed that she was sexually assaulted.

An FIR under Sections 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the accused at the Goraya police station.

3rd such incident in 5 months

This is the third incident of sexual assault against the hearing and speech impaired in Jalandhar district in the past five months.

An FIR was registered against a labour contractor Paswan for allegedly raping a 14-year-old hearing and speech impaired girl who had delivered a baby girl on August 7 last year.

The baby died in September. The Jalandhar rural police are yet to submit the DNA report of the accused to start legal trial against him.

A minor girl of Maheru village delivered a baby boy on October 8. The incident came to the light in October when the police registered a case of rape against an unidentified person. No arrest has been made in the case.