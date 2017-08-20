Man dies as minor tussle over playing cricket turns ugly in Tarn Taran

A 30-year-old man was beaten to death with a cricket bat over a minor dispute in village Chabhal, 20 km from Tarn Taran, on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Daljit Singh.

The police have booked 11 people identified as Ajaybir Singh, Jaibir Singh, Inderjit Singh, Surjit Singh, Surinder Singh, Harjinder Singh, Sahib Singh, Sajan Singh, Sagar Nanda, Jandu and Saraj Singh of Chabhal village.

Complainant Gurwant Kaur,42, said, “My son, Jaskaran Singh, and Bir Singh of Chabhal had a minor quarrel over playing cricket on Saturday. On the same night, my other son, Simranjit Singh was alone at home when Bir and his brother Ajaybir Singh with their aides came home and thrashed him.”

As soon as we got to know about the incident I along with my brother-in- laws, Virsa Singh and Daljit Singh went to Chabhal police station to lodge a complaint, she said. “After filing the complaint, when we were returning , the accused assaulted us outside the police station. In the meantime, Ajaybir Singh flung a bat which hit Daljit’s head and he fell down,” she added. “When we were on the way to hospital, Daljit succumbed to his injuries,” Kaur said.

Station house officer (SHO) Chabhal, Harit Sharma said that a case under Sections 302 (punishment for murder), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused. “All the accused will soon be arrested,” the SHO said.