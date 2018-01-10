Man finds wife ugly, plots her murder with two friends in Punjab’s Sangrur; arrested

Police on Wednesday arrested a man, along with two of his close friends, for attempting to kill his pregnant wife by planning a robbery scene, in which the woman lost her foetus as a bullet hit her stomach.

According to police, the accused husband, Sandeep Singh, 22, allegedly planned to kill his wife because he found her ‘less attractive’, ‘ugly’ and ‘more in age’ than him and wanted to get rid of her.

The incident had taken place near Ghaggar river at Moonak town, around 60km from Sangrur, on January 5, when the woman, 24, was attacked by two friends of her husband while she was coming in a car with him.

Police said Sandeep was coming with his wife from Ratta Khera to Bangan and had stopped for smoking in order to wait for his friends to attack his wife.

After looting her gold and money, the two, identified as Rajat and Surinder Sharma, had allegedly shot her at stomach and fled away, it is learnt.

“The victim was admitted in a private hospital at Tohana, Haryana but she was later referred to CMC Hisar, where she was aborted and is now out of danger,” said police.

“After initial investigation, the accused told police that her wife was ugly and more in age than him. The accused provided weapons to two of his close aides and created a robbery drama to kill his wife” said Mandeep Singh Sidhu, senior superintendent of police (SSP).

“The case became suspicious when police found that the bullet had hit her from driver’s side and the accused did not turn up to hospital after once leaving her at Hisar,” he said.

“After the attack, he drove the car slowly and waited for her death” said the SSP.

“They got married a year back and were engaged two years ago. Sandeep had developed illicit relation with various women and wanted to kill my sister,” said Sikander Singh, the victim’s bother.

Police have booked the accused under sections 302 (murder), 34 (conspiracy) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at Moonak police station.

Police have also recovered a .315 bore pistol, looted jewellery and other belongings from their possession.