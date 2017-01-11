Man guns down sister-in-law in Tarn Taran, injures own son

A man gunned down his sister-in-law (brother’s wife) and also opened fire at his own son leaving him injured at Rampur Bhootwind village falling in Verowal Police station, pertaining to a property dispute in the family, on Monday night around 9 pm.

The deceased was identified as Harjinder Kaur, 50. Accused Harbhajan has two sons—Balwinder Singh and Ravinder Singh—, who shared a bitter relation with each other, said police sources.

On Monday night, Balwinder and Ravinder again entered a heated argument. Later, when the argument ended, Ravinder, 20, started quarrelling with his father Harbhajan, following which, Harbhajan’s brother Nirmal Singh and his wife Harjinder Kaur, who live nearby, rushed to their house to resolve the matter. Subsequently, they took Ravinder to their house. Miffed over it, Harbhajan went to the roof of the house with his rifle and fired gunshot towards his son.

However, the shot missed the target. Harbhajan continued firing and a shot hit Harjinder who died on the spot.

When Ravinder moved to stop his father and tried to snatch the rifle from him, the latter opened fire at him that hit his shoulder, leaving him seriously injured.

Harbhajan then fled the spot and the injured was taken to Guru Ram Das Charitable Hospital, Amritsar.

After being informed, superintendent of police (detection) (SP) Rupinder Kumar Bhardwaj, deputy superintendent of police (detection) (DSP) Amandeep Kaur and station house officer (SHO) Preetinder Singh reached the spot and examined the scene.

The cops took the dead body under their custody and have sent it to the civil hospital for autopsy. A case has been registered against Harbhajan under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the hunt is on to nab the accused, said the station house officer.