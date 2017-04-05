Man impersonating as IG held in Panchkula

A person who claimed to be inspector general of police (IG) was arrested in Panchkula, police said on Wednesday.

Police also impounded his car bearing a Government of India sticker, IRS flag, and number plate with two stars.

“The accused, who is a resident of Sector 15, Panchkula, had purchased five mobile phones worth Rs 1.5 lakh from a mobile shop in Sector 11. He had been threatening the shopkeeper saying he was an IG and refused to pay,” said a police spokesman.

The shop owner filed a complaint in Sector 5 police station, and during investigation, police came to know that the accused was an impersonator, the spokesman said.