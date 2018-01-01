Man posing as cop kidnaps, rapes 27-year-old woman in Ludhiana

The Ludhiana police have booked a man for raping a 27-year-old woman by posing as a cop on Saturday.

In her complaint to the police, the woman said that she had gone to Rakh Bagh with her male friend when the accused — in his mid 30s — threatened them in capacity of a policeman in civil dress, stationed to keep an eye on unmarried couples at the park.

The victim, who works as a saleswoman, said that the accused, on the pretext of investigation, forcibly took her on his Royal Enfield motorcycle to a house near Gill Chowk where he raped her.

The woman then approached the Division Number 8 police station where a case under the Sections 365 (kidnapping), 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the unidentified accused.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the medical examination of the victim has confirmed rape.

“The police have been scanning the CCTVs installed around the area to identify the accused. We will prepare a sketch of the accused if needed,” he added.

Not the first such case

This incident has again raised a serious question over the women’s safety in the city, especially at the Rakh Bagh.

A similar case was reported on April 11, 2008, when an ASI and two other police officials had allegedly gangraped a minor girl at the same park.

The then superintendent of police, RK Jaiswal, had dismissed the errant police officials with immediate effect and a case was registered against them. However, the victim did not pursue the case in the court following which, the police officials were acquitted.