Man killed in blast at scrap dealer’s shop

punjab Updated: Apr 15, 2017 17:48 IST
HT Correspondent
Gurdaspur blast

The scrap shop where a blast took place near Gurdaspur on Saturday, April 15.(HT Photo)

One person was killed and four others seriously injured in a blast at a scrap dealer’s shop at Barnala village, 3 km from here, on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Harpreet alias Happy (32) of Daburi village and he died on the spot.The injured included shop owner Vijay Masih, his son Victor Masih (12), nephew Sajan Masih (10), all residents of Barnala village, and Tarsem Masih of Daburi village.

Firemen at the shop where the blast took place near Gurdaspur. (HT Photo)
People rescue a woman injured in the blast at a scrap shop near Gurdaspur. (HT Photo)

Senior medical officer at Gurdaspur Civil Hospital, Vijay Bains, said after giving them first aid, all the injured were referred to the Government Hospital, Amritsar.

Gurdaspur senior superintendent of police Bhupinderjeet Singh Virk and other senior police officers visited the spot. The SSP has sent a request for forensic experts to examine the blast site.

Education minister Aruna Chaudhary also visited the Gurdaspur civil hospital and enquired about the well-being of the injured.

