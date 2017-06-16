Man killed in broad daylight after carjacking in Mansa

Three unidentified motorcycle-borne men killed a driver and took away his car near Bareta town on Friday morning.

According to station house officer (SHO) Jasvir Singh, victim Satpal Sharma was stopped by men and one of them boarded his car. Later, they attacked him and took away the car.

The SHO said a probe was on. “The driver has injury marks on his skull and we can’t be sure whether he was shot at or assaulted by a blunt object till the post mortem report is out,”he said.

The officer added that the vehicle belongs to the kin of Chiman Lal, a trader from Budhlada, who was abducted by son of a Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) leader and later rescued last year.