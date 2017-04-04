Man opens fire at brother-in-law in Mohali dhaba; three injured

In a family dispute that boiled over into violence, a retired head constable from Chandigarh police fired four shots at ‘Punjabi Dhaba’ in Sohana at his brother-in-law and his nephew on Tuesday around 9.30am.

Police said the accused, Kartar Singh, 65, of Phase XI, had a strained relationship with his wife and her family over alleged misbehavior. The couple has been married for 30 years, but had not been living together for the past year

Sources said an enraged Kartar walked into the dhaba, owned by his brother-in-law, Tirlok Singh of Sector 44 in Chandigarh, and fired at him from his licensed revolver .32 bore revolver. Tirlok’s nephew, Honey, was also injured in the firing with Kartar pumping out four bullets.

In the scuffle that followed, Kartar, who has been booked for attempt to murder, was injured in the arm. Tirlok received two bullets in the stomach and was operated upon.

Shop owners in the vicinity gathered and rushed the injured to the Sri Guru Harkrishan Sahib Charitable Hospital in Sohana.

SP (city) Parminder Singh Bhandal and SHO Rajan Parwinder reached the spot after the firing. The CCTV footage of the shop has been procured.

“A family dispute between Kartar Singh and Tirlok Singh triggered the firing. Kartar has been booked on a complaint from Harpreet Singh alias Honey,” said Sohana SHO Rajan Parwinder.

SP (city) Parminder Singh Bhandal said, “Kartar Singh’s wife told us that he was not staying with her for last one year and had been staying at his Gurdaspur village. He had strained relations with his wife and in-laws and we are trying to know the immediate provocation for the firing.”

A case has been registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.