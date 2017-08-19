Man sets wife on fire after she refuses to give money for alcohol

The Tarn Taran police have booked a man for allegedly pouring petrol on his wife and setting her on fire at Dyal Rajputan village, 15 km from Tarn Taran, on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Samsher Singh, 40, of Dyal Rajputan village. The victim Amarjit Kaur ,37, received 24% burn injuries on her body, said the doctors. She has been admitted to Guru Nanak Dev Super Speciality hospital, Tarn Taran. Man sets wife on fire after she denies money for alcohol

In her complaint, Kaur stated that she got married 16 years ago. “I and my husband were at home while our son, Sukhman, 12,was out. Samsher asked money from me for alcohol, which I denied,” she said. “On being refused he fetched petrol from the motorcycle and poured it on me.”

The victim said after pouring petrol he set her on fire. The victim said that she immediately poured water on herself but had received burn injuries by then.

Investigation officer, assistant sub - inspector (ASI) Balbir Singh said that a case under Section 326 A (punishment for acid throwing) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) had been registered against Samsher who is yet to be arrested.