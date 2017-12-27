Man strangles 3-year-old daughter to death with charger wire in Bathinda

A garments shop owner strangulated his three-year-old daughter, Vanshika, to death with a charger wire at his shop in Bathinda after an argument with his wife on Tuesday night. The accused Tarun Goyal’s second daughter, Yashika, 13, is witness to the crime. Goyal and wife Mamta were not on good terms and quarellered frequently, the police say, blaming marital discord for the murder.

“The couple had a heated exchange on Tuesday night at their house in Kamala Nehru colony over money. An upset Mamta went to her in-laws house in Shakti Nagar with their two daughters. The accused, Goyal, followed,” said Kotwali SHO Manoj Kumar. “Goyal took away the two daughters from his parents’ house to the shop and murdered 3-year-old Vanshika by strangulating her with the wire of a mobile phone charger,” the SHO added.

Complaint made to cop at Fauji Chowk

The case came to light not after a complaint at a police station, but when the woman approached a police officer on duty at the Fauji Chowk. “After the incident, Yashika started crying and threatened to reveal his father’s crime. A dazed Goyal brought the two daughters, including the dead Vanshika, back to the Shakti Nagar house of his parents,” the SHO said.

The SHO added that after knowing about the murder, Mamta pleaded with Goyal to take Vanshika to the hospital. The four started for the hospital on a motorcycle.

“On the way to the hospital, sensing that her husband could kill all of them, Mamta jumped off the motorcycle at the Fauji Chowk and informed the cop stationed there about her predicament. The force acted promptly and arrested Goyal,” the SHO added. He added Vanshika was taken to hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

Goyal has been arrested and booked under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC. The grandfather of the victim, Mela Ram, and grandmother, Nirmal Devi, have also been booked under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.