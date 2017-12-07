Man suspected to be ISI spy held in Punjab’s Batala

The Batala police claim to have arrested an agent of Pakistan’s secret service agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), at a naka near Purian Khurad village on Thursday. A team of Sadar police station under SHO Mukhtar Singh had set up the naka on specific inputs from officials of the Military Counter intelligence. The accused, Gurmukh Singh alias Guri, is said to be passing information on the movement of the Indian Army and location of its camps to the ISI for the past eight years.

Two mobile phones, a passport and some pictures of army camps and army vehicles have been recovered from his possession.

Talking to HT, Batala SSP Opinderjit Singh Ghuman said, “A spy Gurmukh Singh, alias Guri, has been arrested for passing on human-intelligence pertaining to the movement of army vehicles to ISI officials. Gurmukh, of Chaamka village in Mattewal police station of Amritsar district, had visited Pakistan in 2009 and 2012 as part of a Sikh pilgrimage. There, he developed a network with ISI agents.”

“He had been passing on sensitive information to them for the past eight years,” he added.

Initial investigation shows that the accused used WhatApp and Facebook to send information across. He often made calls to contacts in Pakistan. “We are yet to ascertain what damage that the information he sent across may have done to the army,” Ghuman added. A case under Sections 3, 4, 5, 9 of the Official Secrets Act 1923 and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC has been registered against him.