Man suspects daughter to be illegitimate, kills her

A two-year-old girl died after she was beaten up and strangled by her drug addict father, who suspected she was not his child, the police said on Saturday.

The accused, Sikandar Singh alias Chhinda, 35, resident of Seelon Kalan village, Dehlon, has been arrested.

“During questioning, Sikandar, a truck driver, confessed that he suspected the girl, Harjit Kaur, was the illegitimate child of his wife Jasbir Kaur, who he had deserted since the girl’s birth. The woman has since been living with her parents in Dollon Khurd village,” inspector Kanwaljit Singh, station house officer (SHO), Dehlon, said.

Despite his suspicions, Sikandar looked after the girl, while living with his wife’s sister Jaswinder Kaur, who is separated from her husband. He also has two sons, Harman,13, and Love, 11, with Jasbir, he added.

“On Friday night, while Jaswinder was away, he gave his sons some money to go watch a movie. Alone at home, he thrashed the two-year-old girl, before strangling her with a piece of cloth, and fled his house,” the SHO said.

The murder came to light when Harman and Love returned home to find their sister dead and their father missing, following which the neighbours alerted the police. “A team of the Dehlon police swung into action, and managed to arrest Sikandar from the village’s periphery following a search on Saturday morning,” the inspector said.

The child’s autopsy report revealed that she was beaten up and strangled to death, he said, adding that Sikandar had been booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“The victim’s mother has been informed, and her sons have been moved in the care of their paternal uncle, Davinder Singh,” the SHO added. The accused will be presented in court on Sunday.