Man threatens to burn self in front of police chief’s office in Ludhiana

An elderly man of Jawand Vihar Colony created a ruckus outside the police commissioner’s office on Monday, accusing police of inaction in his son’s murder case.

Jarnail Singh (74) said police were deliberately not filing a charge sheet before the court in the murder case of his only son Bhupinder Singh alias Lovely.

His son was a parking lot contractor who was gunned down on September 28, 2011, as a result of a business rivalry.

Jarnail, who has been a part of movements including the Punjabi Suba, said he will be forced to burn himself if “justice is not served to him in 15 days”.

Jarnail said the accused underwent polygraph and brain mapping tests and even admitted to their crime. He also accused a senior BJP leader of intervening in the matter due to which police were reluctant about taking strict action.

He further said Lovely was gunned down at Peeru Banda area in Salem Tabri. Salem Tabri police had booked and arrested Mickey Sahni, Rakesh Goga and Sukhwinder Bawa on September 6, 2012. The trio underwent polygraph and brain mapping tests after he moved Punjab and Haryana high court.

“The accused are roaming free and threatening me to withdraw the case. I have approached each and every police officer for action, but my pleas have fallen on deaf ears,” he said.

He added, “My son is gone and I am too old to struggle. I have no other way than to burn myself, as police have disappointed me a lot.”

Salem Tabri station house officer Amandeep Singh Brar said, “The matter has come in to my knowledge today. As I have joined just a day back, I will look into the matter and will do the needful.”

It should be mentioned that Gurpreet Kaur of Dehlon staged a protest outside the police commissioner’s office on Sunday, accusing police of implicating her in a case of marital dispute.

THE CASE

Bhupinder Singh (35) was shot dead on street 2 of Mohalla Peeru Banda in Salem Tabri on September 28, 2011 while on his way to the vegetable market parking lot on his motorcycle. The assailants shot him in the chest following which he died on the spot.

A case of murder was registered. Police booked Mickey Sahni, Rakesh Goga and Sukhwinder Bawa on September 6, 2012.