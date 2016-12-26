Punjab elections: Manmohan Singh to give final shape to Congress manifesto

To use the economic acumen of Dr Manmohan Singh, Congress has asked the former prime minister to vet and give final shape to the Punjab Pradesh Congress’s manifesto, before it is made public.

Wanting not to ‘promise Moon’ to the electorate, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi want a manifesto, which can be implemented. Thus, he has asked PPCC to send the manifesto to former PM to examine it and make it give his suggestions. Former PM has already given a go ahead to PPCC to promise to loan waiver to farmers.

“Yes, the manifesto has been sent to the Dr Manmohan Singh, who is noted economist for suggestions. We want to give loan waiver to farmers, and additional subsidies to industry and common man,” said Captain Amarinder Singh, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief.

The manifesto is drafted by former finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal and former Dy CM Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, after holding meeting with different sections of society. Both leaders, now, will meet Manmohan Singh in this week to discuss, how much feasible is to implement the manifesto.

Amarinder said Manmohan Singh will suggest how other things can be implemented like giving electricity at concessional rates to domestic sector and industry, interest free loan to youngsters and other facilities like adding tea and sugar in atta-dal scheme.