Manpreet Badal announces Rs 25 lakh for school named after martyr

Punjab finance minister Manpreet Badal on Tuesday handed over an ex gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh to the family of sepoy, Manjinder Singh, 22, who was martyred in counter-terrorism operation in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on November 14.

Manpreet attended the bhog ceremony of Manjinder in Banawali village on Friday. He added that a government school for girls named after Shaheed Manjinder Singh will be established in Banawali for which the first grant of Rs 25 lakh would be released soon.

Manpreet said, “Shaheed ki jo maut hai wo kaum ki hayat hai, (the death of a martyr is a nation’s life).” Rajya Sabha member from SAD Balwinder Singh Bhunder also announced a grant of Rs 10 lakh for Manjinder’s family.