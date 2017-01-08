Manpreet Badal campaigns in Bathinda for his former PPP associates

Having succeeded in ensuring tickets for his associates in his erstwhile People’s Party of Punjab (PPP) from the Congress for ensuing Punjab assembly polls, senior Congress leader Manpreet Singh Badal is also managing time to campaign for them sparing time from his own campaign in Bathinda (Urban) segment.

On Saturday Manpreet Badal addressed gatherings in support of his close confidant former PPP leader and Congress candidate from Bathinda (rural), Harvinder Singh Laddi. He addressed gatherings in Laddi’s support at Kotshamir, Kotfata, Bhagu and Multania. Laddi had contested 2012 assembly poll as PPP candidate from Bhucho segment and managed to secure 16227 votes.

Addressing the gathering in Kotshamir Manpreet Badal attacked SAD-BJP government for the state of affairs in Punjab and appealed for the voters for Congress candidate.

Earlier Manpreet had campaigned for Chaudhary Darshan Lal, Congress candidate from Balachaur in December. Lal had also contested as PPP candidate from the same segment in 2012 and secured 18988 votes.

Another former PPP leader Ranjit Kaur Bhatti is Congress candidate from Budhlada assembly segment in Mansa district. She too had contested 2012 assembly election as PPP candidate and secured 29, 385 votes. Manpreet is expected to campaign for her also in the coming days.

Manpreet Badal said that all the 117 Congress candidates are equal for him and there are no favourites. “I also campaigned for Rajinder Kaur Bhattal in Lehragaga, for Sukhjit Singh ‘Kaka’ Lohgarh in Dharamkot and Amrinder Singh Raja Warring in Gidderbaha,” he said.