Mansa Devi Complex to get Rs 300-crore ayurvedic centre

Shri Mata Mansa Devi Board has earmarked 20-acre land in the temple complex for a world-class Ayurvedic centre. Along with the 20-acre land, an additional 8-acre is left separate for the institution if there is any further demand. It will be a ₹300-crore project and Union Ayush Ministry will develop it.

Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta said, “It will be an Ayush medical college. The focus will be on research in Ayurveda and other traditional forms of medicines like Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy. The institution will be of the level of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.”

“The Union Ayush Ministry has asked for the land. The members of the Mansa Devi Board had cleared it unanimously. The land has been earmarked as of now,” said VG Goel, chief executive officer, Mansa Devi Board.

“It will be only such institute of its kind in the country where all forms of ayurvedic treatments will be offered. Though clear blueprint of the project is yet to arrive,” he said.

The Ayush centre site is located along with the cowshed in the temple complex.

It is pertinent to mention here that a state government’s medical college is also coming up nearby the Ayush centre site in Mansa Devi Complex. The medical college will come up on 31-acre site along with a 500-bed hospital.

Besides Ayush centre, a Sanskrit college is also coming up in the temple complex for which a 6-acre site has been earmarked.