Mansa village panchayat passes resolution to boycott liquor vends

In a rare instance, the Dariyapur Kalan village panchayat has adopted a resolution to boycott liquor and tobacco vends. Sarpanch of the village Jaswinder Singh of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) said that he was inspired by chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, who has vowed to wipe out drugs from the state within four weeks.

“We have passed a resolution that anyone involved in the sale of liquor and tobacco in the village will face social boycott and a fine of Rs 50,000,” said Jaswinder Singh.

The panchayat had recently opposed the opening of a liquor shop in the village and thus passed the resolution that nobody should even offer their land on lease to set up a liquor vend. Detailing about the resolution, the sarpanch said that they are also mulling to boycott those people who will offer liquor in marriage functions held in the village.

“We want to completely ban consumption of liquor and will try to impose the ban at marriage functions where liquor is usually served,” he said.

A secret youth wing will monitor the sale of drugs. The panchayat members said that they have decided to constitute a team of young members from the village who will keep an eye on those people who have been selling drugs in the village.

On being asked how the panchayat will deal with those who consume liquor or drugs, the sarpanch said that they will try to hold counselling session for such patients.

While women of the village backed the decision, a few people called it a ‘unruly diktat’. Some of the villagers, on the condition of anonymity, said that imposing fine and forcing the social boycott is unjustified and invasion of their privacy.

“Drinking is an age-old habit and imposing fine will only create enmity among the villagers,” said a villager. Those who supported the resolution doubted whether it will help in wiping out the drug abuse in the village.

“Though we are against liquor shops, removing it and curbing the sale will not help those who are addicted to it,” said another villager.