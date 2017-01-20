Manu Sharma gets April 2015 marriage registered at UT registrar’s office

Siddharth Vashishtha, alias Manu Sharma, who is serving life imprisonment in the Jessica Lal murder case in Delhi’s Tihar Jail, got his marriage registered at UT registrar’s office in Sector 17 here. Out on parole, Sharma, 39, arrived at the registrar’s office at 2pm.

He had married Preeti Kapoor from Mumbai in a private ceremony in the city on April 21, 2015. The couple entered the office separately to give the slip to the media. Sharma is serving sentence for killing model Jessica after she refused to serve him liquor at the Tamarind Court restaurant owned by socialite Bina Ramani at Qutub Colonnade in South Delhi’s Mehrauli area on the night of April 30, 1999.

He was awarded life imprisonment by the high court in December 2006. The life term was upheld by the Supreme Court.

The Delhi high court had granted 18-day parole on January 10, to Manu Sharma for getting his marriage registered and pursue his LLB course. Sharma’s parole will end on January 31. Sharma has earlier also come out on parole many times in the past for personal and family engagements.

The Delhi government on December 27, 2016, had granted two-week parole to Sharma to enable him to appear for his LLB second semester exam from December 31, 2016. His parole was to end on January 12 but was granted extension by the Delhi high court.