Masked assailant robs Ludhiana woman of Rs 4 lakh

Putting the wardens of city’s law and order to shame, robbers continue to have a field day. In the latest robbery attack, a masked man assaulted a woman and robbed her of Rs 4.05 lakh at a money exchange firm’s office on Noorwala Road on Sunday morning.

The accused also tried to gag the victim, Sarini Sharma, an employee of the firm, but escaped when she raised the alarm.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, east) Pawanjit Chaudhary said Sarini worked for Gurpreet Singh alias Goldy, resident of Noorwala Road, who ran the money exchange firm and a travel agency. She and her brother had spent Saturday night in Gurpreet’s house on the first floor of the same building.

On Sunday morning, Sarini picked Rs 4.05 lakh in cash that were in her possession and left for her house to change clothes. She returned at 9am to open the shop for the day, and kept the cash in the drawer, the ACP said.

Sarini told the police that around 9.10am, a masked man wearing a cap entered the shop and flashed a knife, threatening her against screaming. He then proceeded to gag her with tape, but she managed to foil his bid, and raised the alarm. The robber then overpowered her and slapped her repeatedly, pushing her to the floor, before grabbing the cash bag from the drawer and making good his escape, Sarini alleged.

The victim claimed that she instantly fled upstairs to Gurpreet’s house to alert him. But found that he was away to Kurukshetra, Haryana. Gurpreet’s brother ran down with Sarini only to find the assailant gone. They then sounded the police, following which additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 4) Raghbir Singh, ACP Chaudhary and a team of Basti Jodhewal police reached the scene, and initiated investigation.

ACP Chaudhary said they were looking into the woman’s claims, as instead of chasing the accused with the help of the neighbours, she chose to run inside the building, while Gurpreet was away to Haryana. The neighbours’ statement that they saw a man leaving the shop without any haste further weakens her claims, he added.

“We have scanned the footage from the CCTV camera installed in the office, and saw the accused on its premises. Sarini and her brother are being questioned,” said the ACP.

A case under Sections 379B (offences against property) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Basti Jodhewal station.