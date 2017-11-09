‘Mastermind’ of HCS-judicial exam paper leak arrested

The UT Police on Thursday arrested a woman for allegedly leaking the Haryana Civil Service (judicial) examination.

Accused Sunita, the alleged mastermind of the leak, has been remanded to three-day police custody.

In an internal probe conducted by the Punjab and Haryana high court, it was earlier found that the question paper of Haryana Civil Service (judicial) examination conducted on July 16 was leaked.

Haryana Public Service Commission had put out an advertisement for recruitment of 109 HCS officers (judicial) on March 20. The matter had reached court in August on the petition of one Suman, a Pinjore resident, who had sought a CBI probe alleging that paper leak was a “package deal” offered by those involved, to some candidates.

It was alleged that the prelims toppers in two different categories — Sunita and Sushila — could not qualify any competitive examination in the past. But in this exam they had “exceptionally” high numbers.

The HC probe panel had also recommended registration of an FIR against Balwinder Kumar Sharma, registrar (recruitment), whose name had figured in the paper leak case, and two candidates,including Sunita

A Special investigation team (SIT) was constituted under superintendent of police (SP-crime and investigation) Ravi Kumar.