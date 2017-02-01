Maur blasts: Survivors, witnesses recall moment of horror

Congress worker Sanjeev Garg, aka Rocky, from Maur Mandi was one of the supporters attending the rally when the blast took place. He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bathinda for burns.

“The roadside rally ended at about 8:30pm. Our candidate Harminder Jassi had barely sat in his car when the blast took place in a car nearby. Earlier, repeated announcement were made through the loudspeaker that the car be removed as it was hindering the traffic. I had about to leave the place on my motorcycle when the explosion took place. A burning debris hit me on the back and I caught fire. My father, who was also present nearby, pitched in and doused the flames,” he said, adding he heard some gunshots as well. “It was all chaos after that as people ran helter-skelter in panic,” he said. He has been asked by the doctors not to talk much.

Having suffered an injury on his back from a metal piece of the car that was ripped apart in the blast, Darshan Singh Dhillon, principal of government senior secondary school Maur Kalan, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital here. Excited and preparing for his daughter’s wedding on February 5, he said: “I was outside my house. I was standing with my back towards the venue of the rally. Suddenly a metal piece hit my back. When I turned around, I saw flames and smoke. The intensity of blast can be gauged from the fact that Dhillon suffered injuries outside his house which according to him is about 120 feet away from the blast spot.

Roshan Lal, a roadside vendor of peanuts, who has his grandson Fani Nath, 15, injured in the incident said some metal and glass pieces were found on the premises of his house. “I was about to leave the place but couldn’t due to traffic jam. The blast was so intense that the car pieces reached our house about over 100 feet away.

The police took into their custody the pieces from Roshan’s house on Wednesday. Recalling the incident, he said at least two blasts took place, one after another.