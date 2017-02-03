Maur blasts suspect identified, claim cops

The Bathinda police claimed to have identified one of the suspects in the Tuesday night’s Maur twin blasts case in which six persons, including children, were killed.

Police said they have zeroed in on one Kulbir Singh of Maur, but he has gone into hiding. However, Kulbir’s family said his nephew was picked up by the police on the night of blasts.

Bathinda senior superintendent of police (SSP) Swapan Sharma said that hunt had been launched to nab Kulbir, adding that his nephew was called to the police station for questioning and was later let off.

Kulbir’s family members held a press conference here on Friday alleging that they fear for Kulbir and his nephew, Gursharan’s life. Kulbir’s wife Satnam Kaur also submitted a memorandum to Bathinda inspector general of police (IG) Nilabh Kishore expressing her fears.

The family later said they got a call from the police that Gurshsaran was let of but he has not reached home.

Kulbir was booked in three cases for unlawful activities and the Arms Act and was acquitted in 2013. “The police have been harassing us since the blasts took place and is trying to implicate Kulbir,” the family alleged.

Satnam said the family had no contact with Kulbir for the past four days.