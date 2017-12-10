MC polls: Young candidates in fray to ‘curb corruption’

In Jalandhar, where people are yet to see the implementation of the smart city project, clean roads, multi-level parking, solid waste management project, many young candidates under age of 30 are promising the city residents a better civic environment and other development.

For the upcoming civic body election, scheduled on December 17, all the parties are launching young candidates promising reforms and curbing corruption.

Himanshu Sharma, 29, who is contesting election for the first time from ward number 52 from a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket, is taking his family legacy forward. Sharma, a graduate in BA is aiming to bring a revolution in civic politics and take steps to curb corruption.

“It is high time for the youth to come forward and actively participate in politics,” he said, adding that society needs people who can make a difference with their innovative ideas and curb corruption.

Sources from the BJP informed that Sharma has received support from state chief Vijay Sampla.

Other than Himanshu from ward 52, the party has also fielded Kiran Jagota, 26, who is at present the youngest candidate in the civic polls. She is contesting from ward number 19.

“Streetlights, parks, roads and there are other things that should be done,” Kiran Jagota said. Like BJP, the district Congress has also launched three under-30 candidates for the upcoming civic polls.

JP Samsher Singh Khai, 26, contesting from ward number 8. Maninder Kaur, 26, from ward number 1 from Congress ticket.

Maninder of Salempur Musalmana is making her debut into politics along with Reena Sondhi, 29, from ward number 41.

Among all the parties, AAP has fielded the youngest among all the eight candidates. It has fielded Sukhchain Singh, 23, from ward number 44.

“I have always wanted to do something for the society and I think politics is a great platform to make a difference if used properly. I want people to see development at their doorstep with clean colonies, proper roads and functional street lights,” said Sukhchain Singh.