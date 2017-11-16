MCM DAV student abducted outside college after she blocks youth’s number

An 18-year-old girl student was allegedly abducted by a Panipat youth and his aide from outside MCM DAV College, Sector 36, after she blocked his mobile number.

The victim is a first-year arts student at the college. The accused later dropped her at the Hallomajra light point.

The duo — Vikrant (20) and Yash (19), who study in a college in Panipat — were arrested from Solan. It was their mobile tower location that did them in.

Police said the victim too hails from Panipat and knew Vikrant. The two had an argument while talking on phone a week ago after which she had stopped taking his calls. The girl even blocked his mobile number after he kept calling her repeatedly, said police.

The victim told the police that she was on her way to her PG accommodation in Sector 23 with her friends when the accused waylaid her near her college in Sector 36 on Tuesday.

She said Vikrant was in a Chevrolet Beat car that was being driven by Yash. According to the complaint, Vikrant pulled her into the car and Yash drove it away.

The accused had to let her go after she kept shouting for help. The victim was found crying at Hallomajra, after which she informed the police.

“The accused have been arrested and are on a day’s police remand,” said Sector-36 station house officer Naseeb Singh. “Their custodial interrogation was required to recover Vikrant’s mobile phone and the car in which they kidnapped the girl.”

A case has been registered under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 354 (sexual harassment), 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.