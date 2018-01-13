Meet Punjab’s daughters who fought against odds

Sarpanch Malkeet Kaur, 65, started a drive to install nameplates of women outside the houses at Himmatpura village in Bathinda district a few years ago, which has set an example of women empowerment in the state.

Kaur is among 21 women and girls who fought against odds. They were honoured by a local NGO and Sangrur deputy commissioner a day ahead of Lohri, when Punjabis celebrate their son’s birth.

Malwa Friends Welfare Society, an NGO, and DC Amar Partap Singh Virk honoured these women and girls with “Dhee Punjab Di” award, who excelled in education, sports, art, politics and social work.

Meera, 7, a resident of Boha district Mansa, lost her leg in an accident when she was 2 years old. She goes to her school around 1.5km from her house. “I work as domestic help and want to education my granddaughter. Also she is studying with lot of passion,” said Sona, 65, Meera’s grandmother. Meera’s mother has left her four children and bedridden husband.

The 102 years-old, Mann Kaur, an athlete, who was also honoured, emphasised on girls’ education and opposed dowry and female feticide in the state.

“I failed to understand why people are killing girls in Punjab. Indeed girls love their parents and serve more than boys,” she said.

Husandeep Kaur of Sangrur who topped from Class 12 board exams in the state, Nancy Goyal and Jyoti Pawar, from Ludhiana, who got second and third positions in sports category, were also awarded.

Meanwhile Renu Singla, a teacher, who runs government primary school Rattoke, which came to light this year when a team of youngsters from Singapore adopted the school for financial support and renovated the school by visiting the village, was also among the 21 who were honoured.