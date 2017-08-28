Meet the man who filed PIL seeking better security arrangements: ‘Didn’t want repeat of Jat agitation’

Amid the several judges and lawyers, who caught the public eye with regard to the rape trial of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, is an advocate who took it upon himself to seek court intervention to ensure Panchkula did not see a repeat of the February 2016 Jat quota agitation.

Sensing a precarious situation ahead of the verdict in the rape cases against the dera chief on August 25, Panchkula-based lawyer RS Dhull approached the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking directions to the Haryana government to ensure adequate security arrangements in Panchkula district and its periphery, while also requesting the court to monitor the arrangements.

Talking to HT, Dhull, 37, said he had been observing the swelling crowd of the dera followers in the district ahead of the verdict. “They were trespassing vacant houses and plots, and occupying public parks and every other possible place, despite the imposition of Section 144 in the city. It was most alarming when around 2,000 followers entered the district court complex in Panchkula, forcing the District Bar Association to suspend its work due to threat to the advocates’ security,” he said.

Fearing a flare-up similar to the Jat quota agitation, he immediately sat down to draft the PIL on August 22, which came up for a hearing two days later.

On the court’s response to his PIL, Dhull said he was satisfied with the way the high court took swift cognizance of the situation, and historically heard the matter thrice on August 24 and twice on August 25. A special bench even took up the matter on August 26, a holiday. This was unprecedented and helped build citizens’ faith

in the judiciary and democracy.”

A mathematics and economics graduate from Government Postgraduate College, Jind, Dhull completed his degree in law from Panjab University, Chandigarh in 2003.

Among his various PILs on social causes were the ones for demanding electricity for a village in Panipat, and highlighting online sale of gender determination kits and fake naturopathy doctors. Besides, he has filed over 2,000 right to information applications in Haryana.