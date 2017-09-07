Meet the new president of Panjab University student council: NSUI’s Jashan Kamboj

Jashan Kamboj of Congress wing National Student’s Union of India (NSUI) emerged victorious in what was a neck-and-neck fight with homegrown maverick Students for Society (SFS) for the Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) on Wednesday.

Aged 22, he is an MBA second-year student at the University Institute of Applied Management Sciences. He was schooled at St Joseph’s in hometown Ferozepur, Punjab. His father Paramjeet Singh is a farmer while mother Kaur is a homemaker.

What’s his priority? “I’ll start from my own department since the placement cell of my department is really weak. Secondly, women safety issues need to be taken seriously.”

On the second spot was SFS candidate Hassanpreet who was seeking to make history by becoming the first woman president of the council. But she and her party — which finished second on the post last time too — will have to introspect after not winning despite their popularity being high. Aged 21, she is a second-year student of MSc in physics, and belongs to Malerkotla town of Sangrur district in Punjab. Her father Shivjeet Singh is a farmer and mother Manjeet Kaur a homemaker.

Asked what was her priority, before the results, she had said: “My aim is to eradicate the money culture on the campus because I believe that this university is for the students, and students should be given an opportunity to come forward and give us the feedback as to how we can improve upon our own ideas.”

Direct elections were never held for student union at PU before 1977, when Bhupinder Pal Singh Khosa became the first president of PUCSC after his party -- Progressive Student Union (PSU) -- swept the polls. PSU then dominated the political arena for next three years.

A section of students led by Jitender Singh Virk, Jaskaran Brar and Rajender Deepa, resenting the influence of the Congress over PSU, had contested the 1978 polls under the banner of Panjab University Student Union. “PUSU was the outcome of increasing interference of political parties in the campus politics,” Brar said.

PUSU went on to finally sweep the election in 1982 and ’83. PSU vanished from the campus in 1983 and Congress’s student wing NSUI surfaced. In 1984, militancy hit the PU polls too, leading to its ban. In Punjab and even Haryana, these polls remain banned, while Chandigarh being a UT later restarted the polls on the PU campus and the colleges in the city.

It was only after the emergence of Student Organisation of Punjab University, an independent student front, that monopoly of PUSU ended in 1997. Many student wings of political parties tried to make a foothold but neither succeeded except for few instances.