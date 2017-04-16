Meet the woman police officer who busted 4 drug peddling gangs in 7 days

Woman officer of Ludhiana Rural Police (Jagraon) sub-inspector, Ravinder Kaur, has proved her mettle in war against drugs and drug peddlers. She has joined Ludhiana Rural Police as additional SHO at police station Sidhwan Bet seven days ago and in a week she has cracked four gangs, involved in drug peddling.

Her service to the department and society has been recognised by Ludhiana rural, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Satinder Singh. The SSP honoured the woman officer with appreciation letter. After being appreciated, the sub-inspector said such an honour will encourage her for good work.

Sidhwan Bet is on the banks of Sutlej river and it is a haven for drug peddlers.Hailing from the city, Ravinder Kaur, joined the police force in 2014 as probation sub-inspector and she got her first job assignment in Ferozepur district. She served in Ferozepur city police station and SHO at police station, Lakhoke Behram.

Ludhiana Rural SSP, Satinder Singh honouring the woman officer with appreciation letter. (HT Photo)

While talking to HT, Ravinder Kaur, said she completed her graduation from Government College from Girls.Her father Dalwinder Singh, who is a retired inspector encouraged her to join the police department.

While talking about the action against drug peddlers the officer said it is never easy to catch drug peddlers.

“Drug peddlers have their own network and it is tough to breach the network. There is always a possibility of backlash from drug peddlers, sometimes they fight or sometime they try to escape. Taking action against them is not possible without team work,” said sub-inspector Kaur.

The SSP said the government is serious about curbing the menace of drugs. The woman officer has exhibited courage. The SSP added that the police will honour every officer who will work against the menace of drugs and drug peddlers.