Meeting on violent protest: Governor asks Panjab University to review fee hike

Chandigarh

Punjab governor and Chandigarh administrator VP Singh Badnore on Friday asked Panjab University (PU) to review in a “holistic manner” all issues including the fee hike, over which students had clashed with the police on the campus.

Badnore held a meeting with university authorities; adviser to the administrator, Parimal Rai; director general of police TS Luthra, in the wake of the clash which led to injuries to several students and policemen.

The governor sought input on the steps which could be taken to attend to the concerns of the students and the university, said a PU release here. “The governor has desired that all issues relating to enhancement of the internal income of the university, including the senate-approved tuition fee hike, be reviewed in a holistic manner,” said the release.

When contacted, PU vice-chancellor Arun Kumar Grover said the governor asked about the varisity’s income generation and fiscal situation in his over two-hour meeting. “We provided all the information he sought... what will be the likely income generation of PU. We are happy that the governor took cognisance of the matter,” said Grover.

The UT administrator also has offered to help PU in seeking solution to its concern from the central government.

A committee was also formed to “identify innocent students who could have got entrapped in the unfortunate circumstances at the protest in front of the V-C office on April 11.”

In the protest against fee hike on April 11, several students and policemen were injured after the police resorted to water cannon, tear gas and cane charge and protesters pelted stones at them. As many as 53 students were arrested out of 66 who were named in the FIR after violence erupted at the PU campus on April 11. Police had booked the students for various charges including rioting and damage to the public property.