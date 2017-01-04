Members of left wing, Hindu group clash over literature in Ludhiana

The case of 21-year-old BSc student, who was adamant on staying with the members of the publishing house, Jan Chetna Parkashan, instead of going home, was resolved on Tuesday and the girl went back home. But, a new issue has erupted between left wing organisation and the members of a Hindu organisation.

Both the groups have filed separate complaints against each other. Members of left wing organisation staged a protest at division number 5 police station, alleging that the members of the Hindu organisation had assaulted their women members.

The book shop manager Binny submitted the complaint against the Hindu organisation alleging that their representatives misbehaved and abused her and vandalised their shop in the presence of police.

Hindu organisation, meanwhile, submitted a complaint against Jan Chetna Publishers for printing and propagating anti-Hindu literature.

Hindu organisation pointed out that 13 books being sold by the publications are anti-Hindu.

On Monday, a 21-year-old girl, Shivani, refused to go home from the bookshop following which her family reached the spot with Hindu organisation and raised slogans against Jan Chetna for brainwashing youth. Shivani told the police that she wants to teach poor children and do not want to go home. However, later she agreed to go to her sister’s place after police intervention.

Binny, the bookshop manager, said, the Hindu organisation threatened to set our literature on fire. All this happened in the presence of the police and they illegally sealed our shop.

Rohit Sawhney of Sri Hindu Takht claimed, they never misbehaved with that woman and took the police along. They are propagating anti-Hindu sentiments among youth and we demand an FIR against them for hurting religious sentiments.

Various organisations which protested on Tuesday outside the police station, include Textile Hosiery Kamgar Union, Punjab Students Union, Naujawan Bharat Sabha, Inquilabi Kender Punjab, Democratic Employees Front, Tarksheel Society Punjab and Lok Ekta Sangathan.

Division number 5 station officer inspector Beant Juneja said the police are taking legal opinion on the complaint submitted by the Hindu organisation alleging anti-Hindu text in books, but as none of the titles has been banned, so the police have allowed the publishers to reopen the shop.

He added that no FIR has been registered in this context yet.