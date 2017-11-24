Men who shot Mohali lawyer jailed, but family’s life has a gaping hole

Loss of a loved one is difficult anyway, but losing your life partner to a brutal shooting just when you have entered a new phase in life brings its own kind of heartache. Surinder Kaur, wife of the advocate Amarpreet Singh who was shot dead by nine men in 2013, was a practising lawyer with him at the district courts in Chandigarh and Mohali. Married in 2009, they would get ready and leave for the courts together on most days.

Four years after his murder, for which the nine men got life imprisonment on Wednesday, her vow to have justice prevail has been realised. Amarpreet, 32, was murdered by the men staying as paying guests in the Phase-3A neighbourhood after repeated fights related to parking of cars. The couple’s only son, Gursifatjeet Singh, 8, often asks about his father, but no one in the family gives him a clear answer.

“From the day Amarpreet died, she and the rest of the family took a vow that the culprits will have to pay for it,” said Amarpreet’s uncle Manjit Singh Sethi, deputy mayor of Mohali. While she was not in a state to talk, Sethi recalled, “Surinder had gone numb after receiving the news of the murder, and eventually broke down in the hospital.” She now works as a clerk in the Punjab and Haryana high court.

Sethi also talked about his own bond with Amarpreet, who was a son of his brother Amarjeet Singh. “Something that stood out in my relation with Amarpreet was that, as he was growing up, we became best of friends. We would discuss even personal problems. Every evening, we would sit over a cup of tea and end up discussing life in general and various issues pertaining to our area. I miss his advice.”

While the father, who retired as a private secretary in the Punjab secretariat, was not in a state to talk on Thursday, he had reacted to the verdict on Wednesday: “Nothing can compensate for the loss of my son’s presence in our life. It is a vacuum.”

Amarpreet did his law degree from Panjab University, Chandigarh, in 2006 and, after making a name for himself in the district courts, was planning to start practice at the HC.

About Amarpreet’s son, Sethi added, “We haven’t told him much about the incident. He says his father is with waheguru-ji. He wants to be a judge.”