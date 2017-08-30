Mentally challenged pregnant after rape by mother’s partner  

An alleged rape case surfaced when mother of a 25-year-old mentally challenged woman got her medically examined and found her to be eight-month pregnant.

The victim was allegedly raped repeatedly by 56-year-old Rajinder Kumar of Sector 35. The accused, an employee with the UT administration, is in a live-in relationship with the mother of the victim. The mother of the victim had come in contact with the accused after she was divorced.

According to the police, the accused used to rape the victim whenever her mother was out of station and had left the victim in Rajinder Kumar’s care. In past months, the victim had complained of stomach ache a number of times but the Kumar was intervening and delaying the medical check up.

The mother of victim grew suspicious when the stomach of victim had grown substantially and got her daughter medically examined last week. The medical examination conformed that the victim is pregnant.

The victim then told the mother that the accused had raped her number of times. She also confided that the accused had threatened to kill both the women if the she told anyone.

The mother on August 24, lodged a complaint with the police. Rajinder Kumar has been booked under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) at Sector 36 police station. The accused was arrested by the police and is presently behind the bars at Burail jail.