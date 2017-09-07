Mid-day meal mobile app launched in Punjab

Punjab education minister Aruna Chaudhary on Thursday launched a mid-day meal (MDM) mobile app to manage data pertaining to the scheme, aimed at improving nutritional status of school-going children.

Giving details, the minister said the department of school education, Punjab, has developed the software to manage the MDM-related data.

Chaudhary said the school teachers are required to maintain record of MDM related activities and as of now, as many as eight to nine registers are being maintained for this purpose which consumes valuable time of teachers’.

This technological advancement would help save the precious time of the teachers which would be devoted to the academic affairs, she said, according to a press release.

Chaudhary said the MDM scheme has been implemented for students studying in classes 1st to 8th in all the government and government-aided schools across the country as per the Ministry of Human Resource Development guidelines.